J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
John Bosworth

John Bosworth Notice
Bosworth John of Weston by Welland (former proprietor of Frosts Greengrocers, Church Street, Market Harborough) passed away at Oxendon House Care Home on 5th March 2020 aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Sheila, loving father of Chris, Tim, Dave and Victoria and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Funeral Service at St Dionysius Church, Market Harborough on Thursday 19th March at 1.30pm followed by private burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 12, 2020
