John Clarke Notice
CLARKE John Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd January 2020, aged 87. Beloved husband of Jean, loving father of Catherine and Andrea, father in law of Astley and grandfather of Christopher and Joseph. Private cremation.
Service of Thanksgiving at Market Harborough Methodist Church on Wednesday, 29th January at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 23, 2020
