COX John George Frederick of Northbank, Market Harborough passed away on 15th June 2020,
aged 86 years. Dear Husband of the late Janet, father of Mark and Paul and a grandfather and great-grandfather. Private graveside service at
St Andrew's Churchyard, Tur Langton. Donations in John's memory are for The Royal British Legion (Market Harborough Branch) and may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or forwarded to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 17, 2020