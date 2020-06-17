Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cox

Notice Condolences

John Cox Notice
COX John George Frederick of Northbank, Market Harborough passed away on 15th June 2020,
aged 86 years. Dear Husband of the late Janet, father of Mark and Paul and a grandfather and great-grandfather. Private graveside service at
St Andrew's Churchyard, Tur Langton. Donations in John's memory are for The Royal British Legion (Market Harborough Branch) and may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or forwarded to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -