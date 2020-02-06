Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
John Fagan Notice
Fagan John of Thorpe Langton, passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 22nd January 2020. Husband of Daphne, and dad, grandad and great grandad. Loved by us all.
Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday
6th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Leicester Children's Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
