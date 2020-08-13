Home

John Fort

Notice Condolences

John Fort Notice
FORT John Desmond Of Billesdon.
Passed peacefully away on
Monday 27th July 2020
aged 84 years.

Former Chairman of
Market Harborough District Council,
he was a devoted husband of Chris
and a loving father to
Helen and Jonathan.
Fondly remembered by
Helen's partner Paul and Jonathan's wife Helen.
Adoring grandfather to
Flora, Jasper, Kit,
Evie, Libby and Milly.

Funeral service to be held on
Friday 21st August 2020
followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
Parkinson's UK

c/o A.J. Adkinson and Son,
12 London Road, Oadby, LE2 5DG
or online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 13, 2020
