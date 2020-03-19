Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for John Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Scott

Notice Condolences

John Scott Notice
SCOTT JOHN 'JACK' passed away peacefully at home on 7th March 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Hannah (Hannie), loving father of Jane, father in law of Graham and cherished grandfather of Dylan and his fiancé Charlotte. A private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at a later date. All enquiries and donations, if desired, for RNLI may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -