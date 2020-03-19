|
SCOTT JOHN 'JACK' passed away peacefully at home on 7th March 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Hannah (Hannie), loving father of Jane, father in law of Graham and cherished grandfather of Dylan and his fiancé Charlotte. A private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at a later date. All enquiries and donations, if desired, for RNLI may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 19, 2020