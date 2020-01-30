|
SHAW John Michael died on 19th January 2020, aged 92 years. Loving husband of the late Brenda and a much loved father and grandpa. Private Cremation. Service of Thanksgiving at Christ Church, Smeeton Westerby on Tuesday 11th February at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Parkinsons UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020