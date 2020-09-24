Home

Bowley Josephine
(Josie) Passed away peacefully at The Willows Nursing Home, Market Harborough on 19th September 2020, aged 93. Beloved wife of the late Keith, much loved mother of Carol, Alan and the late Margaret, mother-in-law of David, Lesley and John, grandmother of Jennifer, Christine, Nicola, Ben and Claire and loving great-grandmother. Private Funeral Service at St. Dionysius' Church followed by interment at Market Harborough Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Friends of St. Dionysius' Church may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Special thanks to the staff at The Willows Nursing Home for all their care and attention whilst caring for Josie.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020
