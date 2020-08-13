|
BALE née JARMAN
Joyce passed away peacefully at her home in Market Harborough on 5th August 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved daughter of Flo and the late George, dearly loved wife of Graham, much loved mother of Darren and Kerry, mother-in-law of Deb and Mark, treasured nan of Daisy and a dear sister and aunt. Private Cremation to take place. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Joyce for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 13, 2020