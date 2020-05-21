Home

Joyce Cliffe Notice
Cliffe Joyce Of Market Harborough, formerly of Thedingworth and Blaston, died peacefully on 9th May 2020 aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother to Karen, David and Jane and a much loved grandma
and great grandma.
Given the current circumstances
a small private funeral will be held.
Donations are however being
gratefully received for Mind and
can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham.
Tel: 01572 823976.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 21, 2020
