Julie Smith Notice
SMITH Julie passed away after a long illness on
21st February 2020, aged 55. Mother of Jake, daughter of Tony and Pamela Woodford, sister of Craig and the late Steven. Funeral Service at St Luke's Church, Thurnby on Wednesday 25th March at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 19, 2020
