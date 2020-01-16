|
|
|
BURGESS June Betty Passed away on the
1st January 2020
aged 90 years.
June's funeral service will take place on
Monday 3rd February 2020 at 10.00am at Countesthorpe Crematorium,
Foston Road, Leicester, LE8 5QP.
By polite request, no flowers please but donations if so desired should be made payable to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries c/o
Paul Pender and Son,
Independent Funeral Directors,
The Shakespeare,
226 Braunstone Lane,
Leicester, LE3 3AS.
Tel : 0116 2896608
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 16, 2020