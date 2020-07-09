Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
June Lee

LEE June Harriett Formerly of Nelson Street, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Sibbertoft Manor on 6th July 2020, aged 88 years. Wife of the late Dennis, mother of Karen, Roland and Michael and grandmother of Emily, Alistair and Joshua. Private family funeral at Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on July 9, 2020
