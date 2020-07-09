|
LEE June Harriett Formerly of Nelson Street, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Sibbertoft Manor on 6th July 2020, aged 88 years. Wife of the late Dennis, mother of Karen, Roland and Michael and grandmother of Emily, Alistair and Joshua. Private family funeral at Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 9, 2020