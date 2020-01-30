|
Moore June Silvia
(previously June Hannibal, nèe Jellis) 30.08.1927 - 19.01.2020
of Market Harborough, formerly a resident of Lubenham. Sadly and unexpectedly, after a short time in hospital, June passed away on Sunday 19th January 2020. Loving mother of Sally and David, mother in law of Bob and Terry, much loved grandmother of Oliver, Rupert and Toby and
great grandmother of Jake, Joel, Oscar and Georgia-June. Private family cremation. There will be a Service of Celebration of June's life at All Saints' Church, Lubenham on Friday
14th February at 12 noon.
No black clothing please, wear bright colours. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
for Saltpond Education Project
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020