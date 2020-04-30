Home

PATRICK Karin Adele
(Née Fitte) born in Berlin on 19th January 1940, passed peacefully away at Kettering General Hospital on 20th April 2020. Much loved and adored Mum of Susan and Raymond and Super Nan to Erica. Now reunited with Husband, John and Mother, Margaret. Karin was an inspiration to all her family and friends with a kind, generous and loving nature. Will be very much missed by all who knew her. "Wir lieben dich."
Private burial to take place.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020
