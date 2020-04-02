|
|
|
BLOWER Kathleen Of Kibworth.
Wife of the late Police Sergeant Bill Blower, passed peacefully away at home on Monday 2nd March 2020 in her 102nd year.
Devoted Aunt to Rosemary and Carl and to all her Nieces, Nephews,
and families.
Funeral Service took place
on Wednesday 1st April.
A Thanksgiving Service
will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Kathleen if desired to Age UK may be made online at www.ecgilbertltd.com
or Tel: 0116 2712340
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 2, 2020