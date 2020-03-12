|
|
|
Crowson Ken 12th February 1930 - 3rd March 2020
of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at home on 3rd March 2020, aged 90 years. He will be sadly missed by Suzanne, Gordon, George, Charlie and Barbara and all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday, 23rd March at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Barnardo's may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 12, 2020