Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee Notice
LEE KENNETH loving husband of Mary, dad of David and Christina, father in law of Christopher and grandpa of Charlotte and William, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 15th March 2020, aged 89 years. Private burial to take place at Thorpe Langton Churchyard. No flowers. Donations, if desired, for The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 26, 2020
