Kenneth Tansur

Kenneth Tansur Notice
Tansur Kenneth John
(Ken) Passed away peacefully at
Peaker Park, Market Harborough on 21st April 2020, aged 85 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private cremation will take place at
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Donations in memory of Ken may be sent directly to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland
Air Ambulance Service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Market Harborough.
Telephone 01858 431012.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020
