Oakley Kitty passed away peacefully on the 28th February 2020, aged 100. Beloved wife of the late John (Jock), loving mother of John, Michael, Kevin, Margaret, Mark and Maureen, mother-in-law of Judith, Joanne, Sue, Steve, Julie and Trevor, grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and twenty
great-grandchildren.
"Life has to end. Love doesn't."
Funeral Ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for (RABI) Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and (SSAFA) Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 5, 2020