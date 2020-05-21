Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
HECTOR Les passed peacefully away at his home in Market Harborough on 13th May 2020, aged 88 years. Loving husband of Rita, much loved dad of Jackie and Gill, grandad of Srei Mom, Socheat, Sam, Toby and Jaz and father-in-law of Chris and Nick. A very special thank you to the Community Nurses. Private Cremation to take place. Donations in Les' memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 21, 2020
