Frith Lesley
(Chick) Passed away on 14th March 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Loving mother of Beverley, Alison and Mark, mother in law of Alan, John and Claire, adored grandma of Mark, Wendy, Anna, Freddie, Florence and Charlotte and a great grandma of Dominic, Lottie, Archie, Ava and Jack.
A life full of love, friendship and laughter. Private cremation. Service of Thanksgiving to be arranged at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Air Ambulance may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524 or online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 26, 2020
