LAPWORTH Lesley passed away peacefully at her home at Giffard Court, Hearth Street, Market Harborough on 11th June 2020, aged 69 years. Much loved sister of Val, sister-in-law of Neil, dearly loved aunty of Stephanie & Rob and great aunt of Ellie. Private Cremation to take place. Donations in memory of Lesley for Guide Dogs may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 18, 2020
