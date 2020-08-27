|
FARRELL Linda formerly of The Staff of Life, Mowsley, passed away peacefully at her home in Theddingworth on 25th August 2020, aged 53 years. Beloved wife of the late Spencer, devoted mother of Callum, loving daughter of Teresa and the late Sean and dear sister of Donna, Carol and Darren. Private Funeral, followed by burial at Mowsley Burial Ground. Friends will have the opportunity to say their goodbyes when the cortege leaves from The Staff of Life. Details to follow on Mowsley's Facebook page. Donations in memory of Linda for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 27, 2020