WILSON (Formerly Morris)
Lydia (Lynda) previously of Naseby, passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Philip Morris and Ivan Wilson, much loved mother of Eunice and Andrew,
a dearly loved nana and great nana and dearest sister. Funeral Service at Naseby Methodist Chapel on Tuesday, 10th March at 1.45pm followed by committal at Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 5, 2020