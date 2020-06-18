|
|
|
GRANT Margaret Of Denton, Norfolk, formerly Sub Post Mistress of Horninghold, Leicestershire, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on
29th May 2020 aged 96 years.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother, Aunt and respected friend of the village communities in which she lived.
She will be sadly missed.
Given the circumstances a small private funeral will be held at Horninghold Parish Churchyard on 30th June. Donations are being gratefully received for the
Winston's Wish Children's charity and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham.
Tel: 01572 823976.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 18, 2020