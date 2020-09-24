|
|
|
Jarvis Margaret Ashley Of Sence House, Welland Place, formerly of Arden Way, Market Harborough, died peacefully,
aged 97 on 13th September 2020.
Wife of the late Dennis and mother of Richard and Phillip. Private service at Market Harborough Methodist Church. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020