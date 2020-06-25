|
|
|
Mitchell Margaret Doreen
(Judy) of Great Easton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 12th June 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian, loving mother of Jane, Bridget and Nick, and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Private cremation. Donations,
if desired, for Rainbows Hospice
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 25, 2020