Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Read

Notice Condolences

Marlene Read Notice
READ Marlene formerly of Essex Gardens, Market Harborough, passed away suddenly on 24th May 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Noel, much loved mother of Paula and Deborah, dear mother-in-law of Lee and loving grandma of Joseph. Private Cremation to take place. Donations in Marlene's memory for Lenthall House may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -