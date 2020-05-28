|
READ Marlene formerly of Essex Gardens, Market Harborough, passed away suddenly on 24th May 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Noel, much loved mother of Paula and Deborah, dear mother-in-law of Lee and loving grandma of Joseph. Private Cremation to take place. Donations in Marlene's memory for Lenthall House may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020