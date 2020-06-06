Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
SIMPKIN Martyn Founder of MJ Engineering Limited, passed away peacefully at his home on 27th May 2020, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Norma, father of Kate and David, father-in-law to Matt and Rachel and much loved grandfather of Zach, Esme, Thea, Leo and George.
A proud and brave Gentleman who
will be missed by so very many.
Private graveside service. A Memorial Service to take place at St. Mary the Virgin Church, Ashley at a later date to be announced. Donations, if desired, for Oncology Dept at Northampton General Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2020
