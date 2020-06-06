|
|
|
SIMPKIN Martyn Founder of MJ Engineering Limited, passed away peacefully at his home on 27th May 2020, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Norma, father of Kate and David, father-in-law to Matt and Rachel and much loved grandfather of Zach, Esme, Thea, Leo and George.
A proud and brave Gentleman who
will be missed by so very many.
Private graveside service. A Memorial Service to take place at St. Mary the Virgin Church, Ashley at a later date to be announced. Donations, if desired, for Oncology Dept at Northampton General Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2020