|
|
|
Cunningham Mary passed away peacefully at her home in Kibworth Harcourt on 22nd February 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother of the late Maria and the late Ray, mother-in-law of Sharon, grandma of Mike, Sam, Darcey and Adara and great grandma of Tilly. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Market Harborough on Wednesday, 25th March at 10am, followed by cremation at Kettering. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Our Lady of Victories and Marie Curie may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 12, 2020