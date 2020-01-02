|
GODDING Maureen Edith passed away peacefully on
20th December 2019, aged 82 years.
Sadly missed by husband John, sister Lorraine, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 2, 2020