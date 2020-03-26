|
HARRISON Michael of Market Harborough passed peacefully away on 13th March 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Valerie, brother in law of Pam, Jack and Leon, uncle to Rupert, Anne, Nikki and great uncle to Kristian and Elliot. Funeral service at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 30th March at 2.30pm. Family flowers
only. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524 or online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 26, 2020