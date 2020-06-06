Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
HARVEY Michael Haydn (Mick) Passed away suddenly on 21st May 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving father of Richard and Jane, grandfather of Donald, Charis, Henry & Joshua, brother of Janet. Due to current restrictions it will be a Private Interment. A celebration of Mick's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, Donations if desired for Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2020
