HARVEY Michael Haydn (Mick) Passed away suddenly on 21st May 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving father of Richard and Jane, grandfather of Donald, Charis, Henry & Joshua, brother of Janet. Due to current restrictions it will be a Private Interment. A celebration of Mick's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, Donations if desired for Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2020