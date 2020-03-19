|
Masters Michael (Mick) Of Market Harborough, died peacefully at LOROS on Monday 9th March 2020, aged 59 years. Loving husband of Sharon, very proud dad of Ben and Dan, son of the late Joseph and Marie, brother of Jo, Sally, Steph, Nikki and the late Richard, uncle and great uncle and great friend to many. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday, 27th March at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations for Sarcoma UK and Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 19, 2020