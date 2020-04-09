Home

RICE Michael (Mick) passed peacefully away, aged 76 years on 4th April 2020, after living with dementia. Loving husband of Maureen, much loved father of Sophie, Warren and Stefan, father-in-law of Valerie, Jenny and Geoff, adored pop pop of Harley, Madisson, Caitlin, Theo and Isabelle. Private funeral only. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Donations, if desired, for Dementia Harborough or Sarcoma UK
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 9, 2020
