RICE Michael (Mick) passed peacefully away, aged 76 years on 4th April 2020, after living with dementia. Loving husband of Maureen, much loved father of Sophie, Warren and Stefan, father-in-law of Valerie, Jenny and Geoff, adored pop pop of Harley, Madisson, Caitlin, Theo and Isabelle. Private funeral only. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Donations, if desired, for Dementia Harborough or Sarcoma UK
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 9, 2020