J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Michael Templeman Notice
TEMPLEMAN Michael Edward George passed away on 18th August 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Jennifer, loving father of Mark & Lucy, father-in-law of Sharon & Tony, grandfather/grandpa of Chloe, Ben & Jake. A Private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 27, 2020
