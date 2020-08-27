|
TEMPLEMAN Michael Edward George passed away on 18th August 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Jennifer, loving father of Mark & Lucy, father-in-law of Sharon & Tony, grandfather/grandpa of Chloe, Ben & Jake. A Private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 27, 2020