Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Mick Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mick Rice

Notice

Mick Rice Notice
RICE Mick Maureen and family would like to thank most sincerely relatives, friends, ex-colleauges and neighbours for the many cards and heartfelt messages and donations for Dementia UK and Sarcoma UK, received in memory of Mick. Special thanks to Alison Iliffe for her kind and comforting service. The staff and carers at The Grange Nursing Home Saddington for their devotion and care to Mick during his time there. Julie of Mon Amie, for the beautiful floral arrangement. Also, to Mark Turner of J. Stamp and Sons for your dignified and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -