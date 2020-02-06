|
NOWAKOWSKI Mirek of Market Harborough, passed away suddenly on 19th January 2020, aged 36 years. Dearly loved son of Marek and Jenny, dear brother Wojtek and loving father of Zofia and Lukaz.
Funeral Service at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Market Harborough on Friday, 21st February at 2.30 p.m. followed by private interment.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Mirek's Children may be made via www.gofundme.com or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 6, 2020