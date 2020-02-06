Home

Nancy McGeachy

Nancy McGeachy Notice
McGEACHY
Nancy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, aged 87 years. Loving wife of Bill, devoted mum of Rob, Net, Jilly and Emma, much missed mother-in-law. Much loved grandma, nanny, and "Big Nanny" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Service to Celebrate her life will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 11.30.am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for St Luke's Hospital Palliative Care Suite may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
