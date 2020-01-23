|
FEAKIN Nigel Robert Of Market Harborough, formerly of Braybrooke, passed away peacefully at home on 1st January 2020, aged 80 years. Loving husband of Rita, much loved father of Tim and step-father of Caroline and Alison, father in law of Debbie and Mick, devoted grandad of Scott and Will, dear brother of Richard and brother-in-law of Dorothy.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday, 3rd February at 12.30pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired for Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 23, 2020