Higgs Pamela Of Smeeton Westerby, passed peacefully away at her home on 16th September 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Sally and John and devoted grandmother. Private interment at Smeeton Westerby Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN -
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020