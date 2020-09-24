Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Higgs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Higgs

Notice Condolences

Pamela Higgs Notice
Higgs Pamela Of Smeeton Westerby, passed peacefully away at her home on 16th September 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Sally and John and devoted grandmother. Private interment at Smeeton Westerby Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN -
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -