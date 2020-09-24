|
|
|
Higgs Pamela Mum. You were the most kind, caring and selfless person we have ever known. Having lived in Smeeton all your life you have cared for and looked after family members and villagers alike in their time of need. You always said that you wanted to be a Nurse. To us you were, but without the uniform. The last few years have not been easy for you but you bravely fought to the end.
At last you are at peace and
reunited with Dad.
All our love, John, Jessica and Tilly x
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020