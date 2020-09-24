Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Higgs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Higgs

Notice Condolences

Pamela Higgs Notice
Higgs Pamela Mum. You were the most kind, caring and selfless person we have ever known. Having lived in Smeeton all your life you have cared for and looked after family members and villagers alike in their time of need. You always said that you wanted to be a Nurse. To us you were, but without the uniform. The last few years have not been easy for you but you bravely fought to the end.
At last you are at peace and
reunited with Dad.
All our love, John, Jessica and Tilly x
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -