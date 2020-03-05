|
BOWEN Patricia Ann (Pat) of Market Harborough, passed peacefully away on 2nd March 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Bernard, loving mother of Emma and Mark,
mother in law of John and Sue and much loved 'Nana Pat' of Alex and Ewen. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for RNLI
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 5, 2020