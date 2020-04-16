Home

Corderey Patricia Eileen of Braybrooke, passed away on 8th April 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Wg Cdr Ivor J. S. Corderey, much loved mother of Alex, Peter and Neil, mother in law to Clare and Carrie and grandmother to Tom and Emma. Private cremation. A Celebration of Pat's life will take place at the Parish Church of All Saints, Braybrooke at a later date. Enquiries to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors. Tel 01858 462524. www.jstampandsons.co.uk
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
