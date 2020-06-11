Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Hart

Notice Condolences

Patricia Hart Notice
Hart Patricia (Tricia) Of Great Bowden, passed away peacefully at home on 29th May 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Richard, Michael and Alison, and a much loved mother-in-law and grandmother. Private cremation. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -