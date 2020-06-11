|
|
|
Hart Patricia (Tricia) Of Great Bowden, passed away peacefully at home on 29th May 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Richard, Michael and Alison, and a much loved mother-in-law and grandmother. Private cremation. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on June 11, 2020